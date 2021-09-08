Investor Confidence Dwindles After SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) Shares Gain By About 0.48

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 12.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.36M, closed the last trade at $5.59 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 9.39% during that session. The SPI stock price is -734.88% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 82.83% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Sporting 9.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the SPI stock price touched $5.59 or saw a rise of 13.73%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares have moved -29.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed -0.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -459.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 82.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.11% from current levels.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.63% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 57.70% over the past 5 years.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.22% with a share float percentage of 13.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPI Energy Co. Ltd. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.57 million shares worth more than $10.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 6.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.52% shares in the company for having 1.56 million shares of worth $10.4 million while later fund manager owns 13746.0 shares of worth $91823.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.