Investor Confidence Dwindles After ClearSign Technologies Corporation. (NASDAQ: CLIR) Shares Gain By About 0.29

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.29M, closed the last trade at $2.49 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 13.18% during that session. The CLIR stock price is -140.96% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 15.66% above the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) trade information

Sporting 13.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the CLIR stock price touched $2.49 or saw a rise of 23.38%. Year-to-date, ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares have moved -15.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) have changed -31.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -301.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -301.61% from current levels.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.00%, compared to 33.20% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.20% over the past 5 years.

CLIR Dividends

ClearSign Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between September 13 and September 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.89% with a share float percentage of 13.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ClearSign Technologies Corporation having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.08 million shares worth more than $5.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stifel Financial Corporation, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.86 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $3.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $2.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.