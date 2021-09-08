How Will SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) Perform In Months To Come?

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -7.67% during that session. The SGRP stock price is -136.81% off its 52-week high price of $3.86 and 59.51% above the 52-week low of $0.66. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Sporting -7.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the SGRP stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 10.32%. Year-to-date, SPAR Group Inc. shares have moved 53.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) have changed -1.12%.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.62% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.90% over the past 5 years.

SGRP Dividends

SPAR Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.98% with a share float percentage of 16.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPAR Group Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RBF Capital, LLC with over 0.89 million shares worth more than $1.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, RBF Capital, LLC held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 79437.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.