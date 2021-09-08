How Is The Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $335.31M, closed the last trade at $8.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -8.09% during that session. The FLGC stock price is -165.8% off its 52-week high price of $21.45 and 64.68% above the 52-week low of $2.85. The 3-month trading volume is 4.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Sporting -8.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the FLGC stock price touched $8.07 or saw a rise of 16.37%. Year-to-date, Flora Growth Corp. shares have moved 68.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) have changed -35.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.50 while the price target rests at a high of $11.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.5% from current levels.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.39% with a share float percentage of 3.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flora Growth Corp. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC with over 44533.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16375.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60915.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.