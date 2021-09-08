How Is The Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.19M, closed the recent trade at $11.25 per share which meant it gained $1.29 on the day or 12.95% during that session. The CADL stock price is 5.42% off its 52-week high price of $10.64 and 51.02% above the 52-week low of $5.51. The 3-month trading volume is 169.16K shares.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

Sporting 12.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the CADL stock price touched $11.25 or saw a rise of 23.88%. Year-to-date, Candel Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 42.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) have changed 32.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -95.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.0% from the levels at last check today.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $40k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

CADL Dividends

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.79% with a share float percentage of 56.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Candel Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.