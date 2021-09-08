Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s -3.36% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.96M, closed the recent trade at $1.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.36% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -171.32% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 11.63% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 657.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting -3.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the HOTH stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -43.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed 3.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -675.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -675.19% from the levels at last check today.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.79%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.00% and 6.30% for the next quarter.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.59% with a share float percentage of 17.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.27 million shares worth more than $4.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.44 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 85435.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 21942.0 shares of worth $31815.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.