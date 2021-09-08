Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Estimation And Forecast

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $371.54M, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 9.27% during that session. The SUPV stock price is -33.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.63 and 43.54% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 473.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Sporting 9.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the SUPV stock price touched $2.71 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares have moved 27.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) have changed 36.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.24, which means that the shares’ value could drop -20.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.61 while the price target rests at a high of $4.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 77.49% from current levels.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.10%, compared to 26.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $148.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021. Year-ago sales stood $114.5 million and $135.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.00% for the current quarter and 9.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 1.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.54% with a share float percentage of 3.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Supervielle S.A. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $1.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $1.44 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.