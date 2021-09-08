Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Must Drop -14.98% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90B, closed the last trade at $31.62 per share which meant it gained $1.62 on the day or 5.40% during that session. The GDYN stock price is 4.24% off its 52-week high price of $30.28 and 79.13% above the 52-week low of $6.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 527.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

Sporting 5.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the GDYN stock price touched $31.62 or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 150.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have changed 28.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -14.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 5.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.94% from current levels.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 112.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.29%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 500.00% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.68 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $22.37 million and $26.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 113.10% for the current quarter and 93.30% for the next.

GDYN Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.72% with a share float percentage of 102.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are William Blair Investment Management, LLC with over 3.3 million shares worth more than $52.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, William Blair Investment Management, LLC held 6.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.27 million and represent 5.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.02% shares in the company for having 2.72 million shares of worth $39.16 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $39.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.61% of company’s outstanding stock.