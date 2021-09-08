Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 3.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $481.18M, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.11% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -100.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.12 and 39.1% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Sporting -3.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the GNUS stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 8.24%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International Inc. shares have moved 13.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed -1.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -188.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -188.46% from current levels.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.60%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.60% over the past 5 years.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.11% with a share float percentage of 11.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Brands International Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.56 million shares worth more than $6.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 3.38 million shares of worth $4.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $1.95 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.