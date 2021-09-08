GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.05B, closed the last trade at $65.59 per share which meant it gained $2.59 on the day or 4.11% during that session. The GDS stock price is -78.01% off its 52-week high price of $116.76 and 25.05% above the 52-week low of $49.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Sporting 4.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the GDS stock price touched $65.59 or saw a rise of 1.37%. Year-to-date, GDS Holdings Limited shares have moved -29.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have changed 10.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $572.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $400.31 while the price target rests at a high of $745.17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1036.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -510.32% from current levels.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GDS Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -358.30% and -163.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 781.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.87 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $198.39 million and $228.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 844.00% for the current quarter and 801.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.68%.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 16 and August 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.31% with a share float percentage of 63.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GDS Holdings Limited having a total of 446 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd with over 15.84 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd held 8.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 12 West Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 9.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $749.91 million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 1.8 million shares of worth $149.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.44 million shares of worth $119.66 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.