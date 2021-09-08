Can Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has seen 2.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.20B, closed the recent trade at $162.69 per share which meant it lost -$2.31 on the day or -1.40% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -35.19% off its 52-week high price of $219.94 and 25.32% above the 52-week low of $121.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Sporting -1.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the ABNB stock price touched $162.69 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Airbnb Inc. shares have moved 12.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have changed 10.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $174.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $140.00 while the price target rests at a high of $220.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.95% from the levels at last check today.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airbnb Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.82%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.00%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.34 billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.27% with a share float percentage of 48.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb Inc. having a total of 959 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jennison Associates LLC with over 12.29 million shares worth more than $1.88 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Jennison Associates LLC held 3.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 10.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 billion and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 7.39 million shares of worth $1.13 billion while later fund manager owns 4.09 million shares of worth $626.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.