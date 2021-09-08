Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Gain 1.80%, Marking Win By Bears

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 3.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.91B, closed the recent trade at $18.08 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 1.80% during that session. The COG stock price is -12.44% off its 52-week high price of $20.33 and 21.02% above the 52-week low of $14.28. The 3-month trading volume is 7.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

Sporting 1.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the COG stock price touched $18.08 or saw a rise of 2.01%. Year-to-date, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares have moved 9.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) have changed 9.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.5% from the levels at last check today.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 220.37%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 388.90% and 123.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.20%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $507.27 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -69.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.83%.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 2.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.49% with a share float percentage of 104.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 678 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 46.56 million shares worth more than $812.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 11.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $797.4 million and represent 11.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.19% shares in the company for having 16.75 million shares of worth $292.4 million while later fund manager owns 11.33 million shares of worth $197.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.