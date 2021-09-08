An Analysis Of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 5.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $2.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.51% during that session. The OGI stock price is -147.13% off its 52-week high price of $6.45 and 61.3% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.73 million shares.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting -1.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the OGI stock price touched $2.61 or saw a rise of 6.12%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved 96.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed -2.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.37% from current levels.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -237.50%, compared to 15.40% for the industry.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.43% with a share float percentage of 24.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 23.58 million shares worth more than $67.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.88 million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.89% shares in the company for having 23.58 million shares of worth $67.44 million while later fund manager owns 3.45 million shares of worth $9.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.