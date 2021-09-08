An Analysis Of Onion Global Limited (OG) Stock

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) has seen 5.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $369.52M, closed the last trade at $4.19 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 35.16% during that session. The OG stock price is -179.47% off its 52-week high price of $11.71 and 34.13% above the 52-week low of $2.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20240.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.57K shares.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) trade information

Sporting 35.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the OG stock price touched $4.19 or saw a rise of 10.85%. Year-to-date, Onion Global Limited shares have moved -40.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) have changed 24.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.24 while the price target rests at a high of $50.24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1099.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1099.05% from current levels.

Onion Global Limited (OG) estimates and forecasts

OG Dividends

Onion Global Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.