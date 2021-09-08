A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX)

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) has seen 5.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.06M, closed the recent trade at $8.65 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 9.49% during that session. The GANX stock price is -107.28% off its 52-week high price of $17.93 and 13.29% above the 52-week low of $7.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.70K shares.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) trade information

Sporting 9.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the GANX stock price touched $8.65 or saw a rise of 11.28%. Year-to-date, Gain Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -29.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) have changed -1.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 44080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) estimates and forecasts

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

GANX Dividends

Gain Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.34% with a share float percentage of 12.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gain Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenlight Capital, Inc. with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $8.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Greenlight Capital, Inc. held 4.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.