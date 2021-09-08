19.10 Gain Turns Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $349.49M, closed the recent trade at $3.43 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 19.10% during that session. The BEDU stock price is -111.66% off its 52-week high price of $7.26 and 16.03% above the 52-week low of $2.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22520.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) trade information

Sporting 19.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the BEDU stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 10.44%. Year-to-date, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -50.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) have changed -13.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.10 while the price target rests at a high of $21.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -515.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -515.16% from the levels at last check today.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 596.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.49 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $188.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -32.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.86%.

BEDU Dividends

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between July 19 and July 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 4.17%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.54% with a share float percentage of 70.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indus Capital Partners, LLC with over 4.73 million shares worth more than $27.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Indus Capital Partners, LLC held 18.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the holding of over 3.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.12 million and represent 15.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 21007.0 shares of worth $86548.0 while later fund manager owns 18667.0 shares of worth $76908.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.