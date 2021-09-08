1.24% Gain Drives WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.32M, closed the recent trade at $7.32 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The WKEY stock price is -206.01% off its 52-week high price of $22.40 and 31.69% above the 52-week low of $5.00. The 3-month trading volume is 641.71K shares.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the WKEY stock price touched $7.32 or saw a rise of 12.75%. Year-to-date, WISeKey International Holding AG shares have moved 1.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) have changed 8.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -50.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.27% from the levels at last check today.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WISeKey International Holding AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.36%, compared to 14.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.30% over the past 5 years.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 0.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WISeKey International Holding AG having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 17182.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 16845.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.