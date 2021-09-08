0.80% Gain Drives E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.82M, closed the last trade at $3.76 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.80% during that session. The EJH stock price is -2052.39% off its 52-week high price of $80.93 and 12.23% above the 52-week low of $3.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Sporting 0.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the EJH stock price touched $3.76 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares have moved -93.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed -30.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 75640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.09% with a share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 11503.0 shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9898.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.