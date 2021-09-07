Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Forecast To Gain 85.21% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.52M, closed the recent trade at $15.04 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 9.46% during that session. The DAO stock price is -180.39% off its 52-week high price of $42.17 and 53.32% above the 52-week low of $7.02. The 3-month trading volume is 697.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Youdao Inc. (DAO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Sporting 9.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the DAO stock price touched $15.04 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, Youdao Inc. shares have moved -48.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have changed 44.18%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $73.70 while the price target rests at a high of $193.84. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1188.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -390.03% from the levels at last check today.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Youdao Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.88%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,141.20% and -290.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,110.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $92.26 million and $137.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,343.00% for the current quarter and 1,218.40% for the next.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 17 and November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.80% with a share float percentage of 106.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Youdao Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 13.01 million shares worth more than $300.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 35.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd., with the holding of over 2.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.81 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $19.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $4.63 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.