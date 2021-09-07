Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Future Potential?

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) has seen 9.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $484.34M, closed the recent trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.99% during that session. The NAKD stock price is -431.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 89.06% above the 52-week low of $0.07. The 3-month trading volume is 46.25 million shares.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Sporting 2.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the NAKD stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Naked Brand Group Limited shares have moved 222.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) have changed 14.95%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.78% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.00% over the past 5 years.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.45% with a share float percentage of 0.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naked Brand Group Limited having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.17 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.