When Does Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Become A Good Investment?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.65B, closed the recent trade at $264.38 per share which meant it gained $17.09 on the day or 6.91% during that session. The UPST stock price is 3.88% off its 52-week high price of $254.13 and 91.45% above the 52-week low of $22.61. The 3-month trading volume is 5.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Sporting 6.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the UPST stock price touched $264.38 or saw a fall of -0.62%. Year-to-date, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares have moved 506.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have changed 85.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $218.43, which means that the shares’ value could drop -21.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $160.00 while the price target rests at a high of $290.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -9.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.48% from the levels at last check today.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Upstart Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 427.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 565.22%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 219.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $157.76 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $214.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.67% with a share float percentage of 67.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upstart Holdings Inc. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Point, LLC with over 13.38 million shares worth more than $1.67 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Third Point, LLC held 17.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 5.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $655.55 million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $110.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $76.67 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.