Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Golden Minerals Company

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.71M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.55% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -140.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.30 and 29.63% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 630.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Sporting 5.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the AUMN stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Golden Minerals Company shares have moved -29.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) have changed 5.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -85.19% from current levels.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golden Minerals Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 142.86%, compared to 23.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 304.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.10% over the past 5 years.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.58% with a share float percentage of 31.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Company having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.26 million shares worth more than $4.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.94 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 4.69 million shares of worth $3.09 million while later fund manager owns 3.51 million shares of worth $2.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.