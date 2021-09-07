Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes AppLovin Corporation (APP) Lower

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.21B, closed the last trade at $77.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -0.60% during that session. The APP stock price is -15.45% off its 52-week high price of $90.03 and 36.64% above the 52-week low of $49.41. The 3-month trading volume is 967.49K shares.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Sporting -0.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the APP stock price touched $77.98 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, AppLovin Corporation shares have moved 19.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) have changed 23.29%.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $668.81 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $700.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.63% with a share float percentage of 188.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppLovin Corporation having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 108.05 million shares worth more than $8.12 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 48.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $263.1 million and represent 1.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $68.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $68.78 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.