Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Must Gain 47.4% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.32B, closed the recent trade at $12.84 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 5.16% during that session. The TUYA stock price is -115.34% off its 52-week high price of $27.65 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $9.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Sporting 5.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the TUYA stock price touched $12.84 or saw a rise of 4.18%. Year-to-date, Tuya Inc. shares have moved -51.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) have changed -40.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.48. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -114.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.98% from the levels at last check today.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.04 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 9.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.92% with a share float percentage of 9.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuya Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company.