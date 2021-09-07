Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has seen 13.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.22B, closed the last trade at $13.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -393.01% off its 52-week high price of $67.00 and 67.55% above the 52-week low of $4.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting -1.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the TLRY stock price touched $13.59 or saw a rise of 4.77%. Year-to-date, Tilray Inc. shares have moved 64.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed -6.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.40 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -98.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.4% from current levels.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.57%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -250.00% and -200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.20%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $180.46 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $196.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 36.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.30%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.49% with a share float percentage of 13.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Inc. having a total of 402 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 8.38 million shares worth more than $151.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 6.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.73 million and represent 1.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 8.38 million shares of worth $151.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $21.21 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.