SOS Limited (SOS)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 4.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $540.79M, closed the recent trade at $2.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -6.38% during that session. The SOS stock price is -501.52% off its 52-week high price of $15.88 and 54.17% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SOS Limited (SOS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Sporting -6.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the SOS stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 13.16%. Year-to-date, SOS Limited shares have moved 90.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) have changed 2.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -657.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -657.58% from the levels at last check today.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.73% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.03 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -62.70% for the current quarter and 200.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.82% with a share float percentage of 3.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOS Limited having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $8.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.93 million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.