Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) has a beta value of 3.16 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.01M, closed the recent trade at $9.01 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The TKAT stock price is -722.53% off its 52-week high price of $74.11 and 91.34% above the 52-week low of $0.78. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Sporting 0.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the TKAT stock price touched $9.01 or saw a rise of 39.33%. Year-to-date, Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares have moved 505.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) have changed 34.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -801.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 88.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 88.9% from the levels at last check today.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 228.21% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.20% for the current quarter and 42.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.75% with a share float percentage of 1.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takung Art Co. Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays PLC with over 23764.0 shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Barclays PLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 20111.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.