SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.59M, closed the recent trade at $6.00 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 3.27% during that session. The SBET stock price is -198.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.88 and 66.33% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

Sporting 3.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the SBET stock price touched $6.00 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. shares have moved 87.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) have changed -11.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 71850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.03% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.00% over the past 5 years.

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.61% with a share float percentage of 0.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SharpLink Gaming Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.