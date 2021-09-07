Shares Of Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Loss -15.74% In A Month

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.10M, closed the recent trade at $1.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.59% during that session. The VERB stock price is -101.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.97 and 53.3% above the 52-week low of $0.92. The 3-month trading volume is 14.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Sporting -0.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the VERB stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 9.63%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company Inc. shares have moved 20.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed -15.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -153.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -103.05% from the levels at last check today.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verb Technology Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.00%, compared to -0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.20% and 38.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.85 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.60% over the past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.59% with a share float percentage of 8.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $4.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 19.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BCJ Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 million and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 13.31% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $3.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $1.38 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.52% of company’s outstanding stock.