Shares In Aterian Inc. (ATER) -61.07% Down, YTD

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has seen 7.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $231.89M, closed the last trade at $6.70 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 3.24% during that session. The ATER stock price is -631.19% off its 52-week high price of $48.99 and 54.63% above the 52-week low of $3.04. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aterian Inc. (ATER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Sporting 3.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the ATER stock price touched $6.70 or saw a rise of 25.56%. Year-to-date, Aterian Inc. shares have moved -61.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have changed -22.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.91% from current levels.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aterian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -232.67%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $94.38 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.11% with a share float percentage of 46.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aterian Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.24 million shares worth more than $18.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avory & Company, LLC, with the holding of over 0.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.54 million and represent 2.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $6.64 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $4.3 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.