Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 4.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the recent trade at $4.00 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The SENS stock price is -39.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.56 and 91.25% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the SENS stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 349.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) have changed 24.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 88.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.46, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.80 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -50.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80.0% from the levels at last check today.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.30%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 184.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.89 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.10%.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.24% with a share float percentage of 32.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.22 million shares worth more than $100.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.52 million and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 9.47 million shares of worth $36.37 million while later fund manager owns 6.68 million shares of worth $17.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.