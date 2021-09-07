Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2021

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $699.77M, closed the recent trade at $21.17 per share which meant it gained $1.85 on the day or 9.58% during that session. The PLRX stock price is -107.46% off its 52-week high price of $43.92 and 17.52% above the 52-week low of $17.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69060.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.67.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Sporting 9.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the PLRX stock price touched $21.17 or saw a rise of 12.41%. Year-to-date, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -14.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have changed -13.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $63.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -197.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.95% from the levels at last check today.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.05%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.80% and -48.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -78.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.79 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.6 million and $4.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -50.30% for the current quarter and -63.60% for the next.

PLRX Dividends

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.84% with a share float percentage of 94.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pliant Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.84 million shares worth more than $229.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, TRV GP III, LLC held 16.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.84 million and represent 14.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.32% shares in the company for having 1.55 million shares of worth $61.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $32.53 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.