PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (PETV) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.70% Rise

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 3.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.68M, closed the last trade at $3.80 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.70% during that session. The PETV stock price is -347.37% off its 52-week high price of $17.00 and 62.89% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 290.68K shares.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

Sporting 2.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the PETV stock price touched $3.80 or saw a rise of 11.21%. Year-to-date, PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares have moved -71.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) have changed -55.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 11020.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (PETV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.80% over the past 5 years.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.15% with a share float percentage of 0.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverbridge Partners LLC with over 14369.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Riverbridge Partners LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.