Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Forecast To Lost -25.97% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the recent trade at $18.58 per share which meant it gained $1.04 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The BTU stock price is 1.61% off its 52-week high price of $18.28 and 95.69% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the BTU stock price touched $18.58 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Peabody Energy Corporation shares have moved 627.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have changed 50.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -25.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 3.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.8% from the levels at last check today.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peabody Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 371.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 104.05%, compared to 44.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.10% and 155.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $667.3 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $824.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $697 million and $671 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.30% for the current quarter and 22.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.10% over the past 5 years.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.01% with a share float percentage of 78.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peabody Energy Corporation having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 28.92 million shares worth more than $88.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Elliott Investment Management L.P. held 29.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 6.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.72 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $5.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $10.39 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.