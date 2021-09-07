NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Shares Are Up 0.21% YTD

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 4.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.79M, closed the recent trade at $5.48 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 16.10% during that session. The NMTC stock price is -146.35% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 54.56% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 125.56K shares.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Sporting 16.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the NMTC stock price touched $5.48 or saw a rise of 16.72%. Year-to-date, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares have moved 0.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) have changed 0.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.56% over the past 6 months.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.26% with a share float percentage of 28.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $6.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mayo Clinic, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.