Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $645.01M, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.39% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -102.46% off its 52-week high price of $5.77 and 88.42% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting -3.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the MNMD stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved -6.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed -6.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.38 while the price target rests at a high of $7.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.6% from current levels.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -90.00%, compared to 7.50% for the industry.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.77% with a share float percentage of 0.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are tru Independence LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, tru Independence LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gofen & Glossberg LLC, with the holding of over 72500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SSgA SPDR ETFS Europe I-SPDR MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-Advisorshares Vice ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 80000.0 shares of worth $0.27 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.