Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Shares Lost -$0.14 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 14.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the recent trade at $5.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The MMAT stock price is -305.97% off its 52-week high price of $21.76 and 92.16% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.96 million shares.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Sporting -2.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the MMAT stock price touched $5.36 or saw a rise of 16.51%. Year-to-date, Meta Materials Inc. shares have moved 292.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) have changed 74.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.57, which means that the shares’ value could drop -17.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.57 while the price target rests at a high of $4.57. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 14.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.74% from the levels at last check today.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.10% over the past 5 years.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.45% with a share float percentage of 7.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Materials Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company.