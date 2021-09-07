Investors In Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Will Start Making Money Again

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.51B, closed the recent trade at $9.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -5.96% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -103.99% off its 52-week high price of $19.95 and 38.45% above the 52-week low of $6.02. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting -5.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the HYZN stock price touched $9.78 or saw a rise of 8.51%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved -1.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed 58.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -206.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.37% from the levels at last check today.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 30.70% for the industry.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.75% with a share float percentage of 10.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company.