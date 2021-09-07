Investor Confidence Shakens After Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) Share Prices Gain $0.17

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $415.45M, closed the recent trade at $18.82 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The IMPL stock price is -84.64% off its 52-week high price of $34.75 and 63.34% above the 52-week low of $6.90. The 3-month trading volume is 341.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the IMPL stock price touched $18.82 or saw a rise of 45.84%. Year-to-date, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. shares have moved 24.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) have changed -7.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -192.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -64.72% from the levels at last check today.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) estimates and forecasts

IMPL Dividends

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.42% with a share float percentage of 89.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Impel NeuroPharma Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 3.8 million shares worth more than $33.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 19.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norwest Venture Partners XIV, LP, with the holding of over 3.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.23 million and represent 15.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $4.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $1.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.