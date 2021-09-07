Investor Confidence Shakens After Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FCUV) Share Prices Loss -$3.95

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FCUV) has seen 5.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $777.71M, closed the last trade at $13.96 per share which meant it lost -$3.95 on the day or -22.05% during that session. The FCUV stock price is -80.87% off its 52-week high price of $25.25 and 98.57% above the 52-week low of $0.20. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 million shares.

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Sporting -22.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the FCUV stock price touched $13.96 or saw a rise of 44.71%. Year-to-date, Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock shares have moved 298.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 151.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FCUV) have changed 228.47%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -210.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 67.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 67.77% from current levels.

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (FCUV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 102.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.40% over the past 5 years.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.