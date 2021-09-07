Investor Confidence Shakens After 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Share Prices Loss -$0.01

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.00M, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The YQ stock price is -1784.25% off its 52-week high price of $23.93 and 25.2% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.1.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Sporting -0.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the YQ stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -90.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) have changed 11.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.37 while the price target rests at a high of $10.37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -716.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -716.54% from current levels.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.06%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,190.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $644.31 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $721.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -167.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.37%.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.06% with a share float percentage of 11.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 6.02 million shares worth more than $21.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 3.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.09 million and represent 2.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 1.87 million shares of worth $6.81 million while later fund manager owns 70600.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.