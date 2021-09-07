How Will Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) Perform In Months To Come?

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has seen 40.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $485.91M, closed the last trade at $6.15 per share which meant it gained $1.97 on the day or 47.13% during that session. The IPHA stock price is -2.76% off its 52-week high price of $6.32 and 50.89% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 373.76K shares.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) trade information

Sporting 47.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the IPHA stock price touched $6.15 or saw a rise of 30.9%. Year-to-date, Innate Pharma S.A. shares have moved 50.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 74.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have changed 85.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 12790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Innate Pharma S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -150.00%, compared to 7.50% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2019.

IPHA Dividends

Innate Pharma S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.38% with a share float percentage of 0.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innate Pharma S.A. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 56110.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 49734.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.