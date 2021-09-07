How Is The Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 4.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $533.17M, closed the recent trade at $20.33 per share which meant it lost -$1.62 on the day or -7.36% during that session. The SPRT stock price is -193.61% off its 52-week high price of $59.69 and 92.03% above the 52-week low of $1.62. The 3-month trading volume is 15.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Support.com Inc. (SPRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

Sporting -7.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the SPRT stock price touched $20.33 or saw a rise of 44.13%. Year-to-date, Support.com Inc. shares have moved 897.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) have changed 230.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -577.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 85.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.24% from the levels at last check today.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 986.63% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -88.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SPRT Dividends

Support.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.31% with a share float percentage of 84.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Support.com Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $2.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.63 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $2.3 million while later fund manager owns 75000.0 shares of worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.