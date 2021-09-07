Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) has seen 14.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, closed the last trade at $3.60 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 7.14% during that session. The HVBT stock price is -59.72% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 93.89% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) trade information

Sporting 7.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the HVBT stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares shares have moved 90.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) have changed 23.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.11% from current levels.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.32% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.50% for the industry.

HVBT Dividends

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.01% with a share float percentage of 10.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF with over 14.44 million shares worth more than $41.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held 3.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity OTC Portfolio, with the holding of over 2.54 million shares as of May 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.37 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.