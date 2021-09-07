Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Must Gain 58.35% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 3.33 and has seen 5.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the last trade at $6.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -154.83% off its 52-week high price of $15.57 and 87.4% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Sporting -2.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the GEVO stock price touched $6.11 or saw a rise of 8.53%. Year-to-date, Gevo Inc. shares have moved 43.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed 5.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -194.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.67% from current levels.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gevo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.15%, compared to 17.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.50% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -76.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $422k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $270k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $988k and $192k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -57.30% for the current quarter and 40.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 70.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.60% with a share float percentage of 10.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gevo Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.6 million shares worth more than $19.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.17 million and represent 1.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.67% shares in the company for having 11.23 million shares of worth $110.16 million while later fund manager owns 4.11 million shares of worth $40.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.