Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expected To Rise 41.41% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ:FFIE) has seen 3.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $290.40M, closed the last trade at $10.84 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 10.16% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -91.42% off its 52-week high price of $20.75 and 19.74% above the 52-week low of $8.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (FFIE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting 10.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the FFIE stock price touched $10.84 or saw a rise of 1.19%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Elec shares have moved 8.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -11.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -84.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.83% from current levels.

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.91% over the past 6 months, compared to 30.70% for the industry.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.