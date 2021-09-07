Express Inc. (EXPR) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.31M, closed the recent trade at $5.44 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The EXPR stock price is -156.8% off its 52-week high price of $13.97 and 89.52% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Express Inc. (EXPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the EXPR stock price touched $5.44 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Express Inc. shares have moved 492.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have changed 6.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -10.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.09% from the levels at last check today.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Express Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.53%, compared to 38.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.70% and 98.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $447.91 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $498.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.70% over the past 5 years.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 01 and December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.72% with a share float percentage of 61.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Express Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 6.28 million shares worth more than $25.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.83 million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.52% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $8.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $7.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.