Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Estimation And Forecast

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.72M, closed the last trade at $3.38 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The CRTD stock price is -175.15% off its 52-week high price of $9.30 and 37.87% above the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the CRTD stock price touched $3.38 or saw a rise of 5.32%. Year-to-date, Creatd Inc. shares have moved -18.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) have changed -1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 167.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $172k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.70% over the past 5 years.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.19% with a share float percentage of 7.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creatd Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.57 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.94% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.44 million while later fund manager owns 42672.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.