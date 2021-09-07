Could Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has seen 41.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.64B, closed the recent trade at $9.66 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 9.26% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -198.65% off its 52-week high price of $28.85 and 34.68% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Sporting 9.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the CLOV stock price touched $9.66 or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments Corp. shares have moved -47.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed 8.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.83% from the levels at last check today.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.27% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 115.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $412.47 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $305.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.29% with a share float percentage of 140.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clover Health Investments Corp. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company.