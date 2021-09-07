Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has seen 64.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.15M, closed the last trade at $6.69 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 21.64% during that session. The APOP stock price is -6.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 75.34% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Sporting 21.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/03/21 when the APOP stock price touched $6.69 or saw a rise of 24.66%. Year-to-date, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares have moved 209.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have changed 61.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -123.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 55.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.16% from current levels.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 132.29% over the past 6 months.

APOP Dividends

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.60% with a share float percentage of 16.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 20347.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63889.0 and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 10200.0 shares of worth $38250.0 while later fund manager owns 6202.0 shares of worth $23257.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.